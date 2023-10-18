Matt Canada tabbed as one of NFL’s worst play callers

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada was tabbed as one of the NFL’s worst offensive coordinators through six weeks in the NFL. In a study by Steven Patton, Canada comes in as the 28th-ranked offensive coordinator in the NFL, which is hardly shocking given Pittsburgh’s success offensively.

Canada’s offense has averaged a cumulative -0.31 EPA/Play for the season. While that is not perfect, it does showcase that Canada has struggled to get his offense going throughout the season.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group