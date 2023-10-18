Local

Matt Canada tabbed as one of NFL’s worst play callers

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

Help for Canada? Steelers hire veteran offensive assistant FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada watches as players go through drills during an NFL football practice at rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada believes the NFL's 30th-ranked offense is getting close to busting out. The question, however, if it will be in enough time to salvage the season or Canada's long-term prospects with the organization. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, FIle) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada was tabbed as one of the NFL’s worst offensive coordinators through six weeks in the NFL. In a study by Steven Patton, Canada comes in as the 28th-ranked offensive coordinator in the NFL, which is hardly shocking given Pittsburgh’s success offensively.

Canada’s offense has averaged a cumulative -0.31 EPA/Play for the season. While that is not perfect, it does showcase that Canada has struggled to get his offense going throughout the season.

