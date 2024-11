PITTSBURGH — A popular comedian is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh in 2025.

Matt Rife kicks off his 2025 Stay Golden Tour in March. He’ll stop at PPG Paints Arena on March 22.

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday and general sale tickets on Friday.

Click here to see all the tour stops or to get tickets.

