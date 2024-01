PITTSBURGH — The Mattress Factory is offering free admission at the end of January.

Free admission is being offered on Jan. 26 to celebrate museum founder Barbara Luderowski’s birthday.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

Click here to reserve your tickets.

