Mayor Ed Gainey addresses recent gun violence in Pittsburgh with statement

PITTSBURGH — In light of recent gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has made a statement.

The statement comes after a shooting in Brighton Heights left one woman dead and another injured and another in the South Side that killed a man.

Read the full statement below:

“Pittsburgh, I ask that you join me in praying for all those who have been impacted by the recent gun violence in our city, which once again is leaving multiple lives forever changed due to the inability to settle personal conflicts peacefully.

“We are seeing time and time again that the mixture of easy access to a gun, and the inability to self-regulate emotional responses to conflict, is leading to more gun violence and senseless loss of life.

“The city and our dedicated Pittsburgh Bureau of Police can’t stop people from choosing this path. We had an abundance of officers in the South Side, and yet we weren’t able to stop people from choosing guns over peaceful resolution. This issue isn’t about the number of officers on our streets but about the number of guns in our city.

“We need to find ways to end arguments and conflict peacefully and we need our leaders in D.C. to repeal the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which prevents cities like Pittsburgh from holding gun manufacturers accountable for the harm their products cause every day.

“As a city we are committed to caring for all those who are harmed in the aftermath of these traumatic incidents. Last night we had social workers and CVI outreach teams on scene to help those who need it, and they are continuing their work in that community today and in the days ahead.

“Earlier today our Lifeguards, who acted quickly in executing their emergency safety plans, received trauma support to help them process through this tragedy, and we will continue to do what we can to support them and care for their psychological safety.

“Pittsburgh it is time to unite as one community to end this pandemic of gun violence. It is going to take all of us working together, to learn how to settle conflict peacefully, to provide resources and support services to all lives impacted by gun violence to heal these wounds caused by those who choose harm over life.”

