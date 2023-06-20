Mayor Gainey praises administration after successful Juneteenth celebrations, Taylor Swift concerts

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is praising city administration after a successful holiday weekend of Juneteenth celebrations, Taylor Swift concerts and a Pirates game.

Juneteenth events were held each day over the holiday weekend, and attendance history was broken at Acrisure Stadium at Saturday night’s Taylor Swift concert.

In a social media post, Gainey said all of the events went smoothly, without any major public safety incidents.

Thank you to our @PghPolice, @PghEMS, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Pittsburgh Oemhs, and Office of Special Events personnel for the meticulous planning and long hours put into making the past four days of events in the city safe and enjoyable for all! https://t.co/DnRFAagYba — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 20, 2023

“My administration has been working diligently to make Pittsburgh the safest city in America and I am proud of the work that every public safety official did to make sure that everyone was able to celebrate peacefully this weekend,” Gainey said. “This is what a city coming together looks like and I know that when we continue working together we will be an example to the nation about what it means for everyone to feel safe, and welcome, and have opportunities to thrive.”

