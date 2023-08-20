Local

McCutchen, Keller star in Pirates’ 7-4 win against Twins

By Griffin Floyd: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers a pitch to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Saturday. Twins’ right-hander Sonny Gray retired the first 16 Pirates he faced but the wheels fell off from there. Pittsburgh (55-68) scored seven runs in the last four innings, including a massive home run blast from Andrew McCutchen.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double from right fielder Max Kepler. Neither team managed another base runner until the fifth, when the Twins doubled their lead to 2-0 on a single from Michael A. Taylor.

Peguero broke up the perfect game on an infield single with one out in the sixth. Jason Delay singled and Ji-Hwan Bae walked to load the bases, setting the table for McCutchen to tie the game with a single. Ke’Bryan Hayes put Pittsburgh up 3-2 with a knock of his own.

Keller loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the frame, then fought back with three consecutive strikeouts to hold on to the lead.

