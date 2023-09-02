McCutchen’s RBI sparks 3-run 10th inning; Pirates defeat Cardinals 4-2

ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a tie game in the top of the 10th inning. McCutchen bounced one up the middle, enabling Endy Rodriguez to score from third in what was ruled a fielder’s choice and an error.

The Pirates added on two more runs in the inning thanks to some small ball and held on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 at Busch Stadium in 10 innings on Friday night.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

