McCutchen’s RBI sparks 3-run 10th inning; Pirates defeat Cardinals 4-2

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Cardinals Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen celebrates a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals with teammates Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and Connor Joe (2) following a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a tie game in the top of the 10th inning. McCutchen bounced one up the middle, enabling Endy Rodriguez to score from third in what was ruled a fielder’s choice and an error.

The Pirates added on two more runs in the inning thanks to some small ball and held on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 at Busch Stadium in 10 innings on Friday night.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

