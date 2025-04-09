McGroarty injured as Jarry, Penguins shut out Chicago

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The stakes were clear when the Pittsburgh Penguins faced Chicago at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Probably because there were very few of them, and almost none were of real consequence.

OK, so the Penguins were trying to preserve their chances of finishing the season with a break-even 82 points and both clubs are still trying to determine where they’ll fit in in the pre-lottery draft order, but that’s about it.

The Penguins’ 5-0 victory raised their record to 32-35-12 — they will finish at NHL .500 if they win their final three games — and goalie Tristan Jarry earned his second shutout of the season by stopping 26 shots, but this otherwise meaningless win might have come at considerable cost.

Rookie winger Rutger McGroarty left the game late in the second period after blocking a Connor Bedard shot during a penalty-kill. He did not return for the third, and there was no immediate word on the nature or severity of his injury.

