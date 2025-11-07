McKees Rocks man charged with assaulting unborn child, kidnapping 1-year-old taken into custody

PITTSBURGH — A McKees Rocks man has been taken into custody after facing over 20 charges, including aggravated assault of an unborn child and kidnapping, according to Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus.

Justin Daugherty, 24, was charged by Allegheny County Police with multiple counts following incidents on Aug. 24 and 26. He allegedly assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend and kidnapped her along with a 1-year-old child.

On Aug. 24, Daugherty reportedly went to his former girlfriend’s home after being released from jail and assaulted her upon learning she was pregnant. The victim stated that Daugherty punched her in the stomach multiple times.

Two days later, the victim managed to contact her current boyfriend, who arrived with another man to help her. During the confrontation, Daugherty allegedly fired a handgun, injuring one of the men.

Daugherty then forced the female victim and a 1-year-old child into his car, threatening further violence if she reported the incidents to the police, according to the sheriff’s office. He later released them, instructing the victim to return to her apartment.

In addition to the active warrant, Daugherty had two bench warrants for a probation violation related to a 2024 firearms charge and bond violations on a pending criminal attempt homicide case.

On Friday morning, detectives from the sheriff’s office received information that Daugherty was at a home along Rosemond Street in Stowe Township, which belongs to the mother of Daugherty’s child. When detectives arrived with a search warrant, they announced themselves and heard someone moving inside. The sheriff’s office said Daugherty tried to flee out of a first-floor window, but ran back inside when he saw a K-9 officer.

As detectives prepared to force their way inside, a woman opened the door.

Daugherty was eventually taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

