MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department said that someone abandoned a pitbull and left it tied to a fence on Russellwood Avenue.

If anyone recognizes the dog, you are asked to call 412-331-2302 or 911.

Police said the dog was to be taken to Animal Friends at 10 a.m. Sunday.

