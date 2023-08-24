McKees Rocks police looking for missing man who traveled from Virginia

McKees Rocks police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Alexander Stefan Hay Ashby, 31, was last seen leaving his vehicle in area of Locust Street in McKees Rocks on the afternoon of Aug. 22.

He was reported missing from Herndon, Virginia, where he traveled from.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Ashby is suffering from a mental health emergency and does not have access to his prescribed medicine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 412-331-2302.

