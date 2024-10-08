McKees Rocks police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police in McKees Rocks are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Airiana Richie was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday leaving her house in the 400 block of Russellwood Avenue, heading to Pittsburgh.

Airiana is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length braided hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and purple slippers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the McKees Rocks Police Department.

