McKeesport felon charged with possessing semiautomatic gun

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A convicted felon from McKeesport is facing a charge of violating federal firearms laws.

Jared Abraham Ogrosky, 26, is charged with having a loaded semiautomatic pistol despite having three prior felonies, including drug trafficking and firearms crimes, the Department of Justice said.

Ogrosky was on federal supervised release on March 12, when he was found to have the weapon.

Ogrosky faces a maximum total of 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group