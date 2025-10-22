McKeesport man accused of stealing more than $5K from coworker with autism

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A McKeesport man is facing charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars from a coworker with autism.

Online court records show Scott Soles, 48, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by extortion, theft by deception and criminal use of a communication facility.

State police began investigating in August after the victim’s parents found text messages between their son and a coworker at Hillview Motors in Hempfield Township, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s parents told investigators that their son didn’t have a concept of the value of money and was very trusting, officials say. The victim had been working at Hillview Motors for about eight years through a special needs school’s transition-to-work program.

Investigators say the victim’s text messages with Soles, which started in March, show Soles demanding money in exchange for introducing the victim to new friends.

Soles allegedly threatened to tell the victim’s supervisor and negatively impact his employment if he didn’t provide the money.

Investigators say Soles received at least $5,370 from the victim over several months.

Court records show Soles is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. His bail is set at $7,500.

©2025 Cox Media Group