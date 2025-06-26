McKeesport man sentenced for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon

A McKeesport man was sentenced to prison for violating federal firearm laws, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Desmond Donte Lee, 47, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his conviction on a charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Lee was found to be possessing ammunition during an investigation into a March 2023 shooting at a McKeesport apartment complex where two people were killed and another was hurt. Prosecutors say Lee even fired a gun several times during the incident.

As a previously convicted felon, Lee is prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition.

