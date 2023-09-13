McKeesport murder suspect arrested after 17 months on the run

PITTSBURGH — A man charged in a deadly McKeesport shooting is in custody.

Vernon Eutsey, 27, of Hazelwood, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at his girlfriend’s house in Lincoln-Lemington by members of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad.

Eutsey is charged in the April 2022 shooting death of Michael Gunter, 22, in McKeesport. Gunter was shot and killed after an argument inside a liquor store.

Eutsey had been on the run ever since the shooting 17 months ago.

Authorities tracked him down today and took him into custody without incident.

Eutsey has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, person not to possess firearms and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to Allegheny County Police headquarters.

