McKeesport nurse’s aide accused of stealing from patient

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport nurse’s aide is facing felony theft and fraud charges after police say she took thousands of dollars from a nursing home patient.

According to court documents, police were alerted to the possible theft by Tracy Dodds in October.

The victim told officers he gave Dodds the PIN to his debit card to help her out with a purchase but never gave consent for her to continue to take money.

Police said Dodds was seen on ATM surveillance taking money from the account.

She’s accused of stealing more than $8,000.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter.

