McKeesport police asking for help to locate missing woman

McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who recently moved to McKeesport from the Pittsburgh area.

Jasmine Monroe, 35, is missing from the 700 block of Fifth Avenue. She is five feet, five inches tall and was last seen wearing a light-weight jacket and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.

