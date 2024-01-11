Local

McKeesport police looking for missing woman

By WPXI.com News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

According to McKeesport police, Louanna Brown, 37, was last seen in the 1500 block of Coursin Street.

Brown is described as a Black female who’s 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or call 911.

