McKeesport police looking for woman with medical issues not seen in several weeks

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police in McKeesport are asking for help from the public in finding a woman with medical issues who hasn’t been seen in several weeks.

The City of McKeesport Police Department is trying to find Timmisha Willis, 40. The department doesn’t state exactly when Willis was last seen, but says it was several weeks ago.

The department says Willis has health issues, and they aren’t sure if she has her medication.

Willis is a black woman who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call McKeesport police at 412-67-5015 or 911.

