MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A road in McKeesport was damaged after a water main break Sunday morning.

The water main break happened along Oak Street.

Viewer video sent to Channel 11 shows water erupting from the pavement and flowing down the street.

There’s no word on when the break will be repaired.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group