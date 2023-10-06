McKeesport swears in new police chief

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The City of McKeesport has a new police chief.

Chief Mark Steele accepted his oath of office administered by Magisterial District Judge Eugene Riazzi.

McKeesport mayor Cherepko spoke of Steele’s accomplishments as an officer, narcotics detective, lieutenant and assistant chief before seeking City Council’s approval of his promotion during Wednesday’s meeting.

Steele received the chief’s badge from his predecessor, Chief Adam Alfer.

