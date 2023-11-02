Local

McKeesport teacher’s union votes down tentative contract agreement

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport Area Education Association voted down a tentative contract agreement on Wednesday.

The agreement was approved by the school board last week. The union has been without a contract since August.

The teachers first passed a vote on a tentative agreement in June, but it didn’t end up being ratified by the school board.

“Our options at this time are to exercise our right to strike as we are without a contract, or resume bargaining,” said MAEA President Gerald McGrew.

According to McGrew, the vote was not unanimous.

