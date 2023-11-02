McKeesport teacher’s union votes down tentative contract agreement

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport Area Education Association voted down a tentative contract agreement on Wednesday.

The agreement was approved by the school board last week. The union has been without a contract since August.

>> McKeesport Area School District board votes to approve contract with teachers

The teachers first passed a vote on a tentative agreement in June, but it didn’t end up being ratified by the school board.

>> McKeesport Area teachers vote to authorize strike

“Our options at this time are to exercise our right to strike as we are without a contract, or resume bargaining,” said MAEA President Gerald McGrew.

According to McGrew, the vote was not unanimous.

