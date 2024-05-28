McKinley Park recycling drop off center to temporarily close due to repeated illegal dumping

PITTSBURGH — The recycling drop off center at McKinley Park will temporarily close at the end of the week.

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works said the Beltzhoover/Knoxville Recycling Drop off Center located at 623 Bausman Street will close on May 31.

The closure comes after repeated illegal dumping of materials like TVs, tires, furniture and trash.

“The decision to close this recycling drop off location was a difficult decision to make because it reduces easy access to a vital service to southern neighborhood residents,” said Vanessa Reaves, City of Pittsburgh Recycling Supervisor. “However, illegal dumping has become a persistent issue that created hazardous conditions and required additional time and resources from several Public Works divisions to clean up.”

Recycling at the Department of Public Works fourth division, which services southern neighborhoods, will resume drop-off recycling when the renovated location reopens.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group