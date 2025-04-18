McKnight Road reopens after tractor-trailer blocked both lanes in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes of McKnight Road have reopened.

______________________

Initial coverage:

A stuck tractor-trailer has all lanes of inbound McKnight Road shut down in Ross Township.

Ross Township Police said both lanes heading into the city will be closed at Nelson Run Road.

PennDOT cameras also show traffic blocked on McKnight near the municipal building, detouring traffic onto Babcock Boulevard. show

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group