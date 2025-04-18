Local

McKnight Road reopens after tractor-trailer blocked both lanes in Ross Township

Tractor-Trailer Blocking McKnight (Ross Township Police Department)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes of McKnight Road have reopened.

Initial coverage:

A stuck tractor-trailer has all lanes of inbound McKnight Road shut down in Ross Township.

Ross Township Police said both lanes heading into the city will be closed at Nelson Run Road.

PennDOT cameras also show traffic blocked on McKnight near the municipal building, detouring traffic onto Babcock Boulevard.            show

