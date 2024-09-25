McKnight Road to see lane restrictions this weekend

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lane restrictions will continue on McKnight Road this weekend.

PennDOT announced Wednesday that single-lane closures will be on McKnight Road in both directions between Ivory Avenue and Roseland Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project. Work will include bridge and culvert preservation, milling and paving, base repairs, drainage upgrades and repairs, pipe cleaning, guide rail, signal, and ADA ramp upgrades, waterline replacement, concrete mountable curb replacement and new signage and pavement markings between Venture Street and Perrymont Road, including the Babcock Boulevard/Evergreen Road ramps.

