Meadowcroft unveils new visitor center at oldest human habitation site in North America

AVELLA, Pa. — Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village has unveiled the new Robert Barensfeld Center, which will serve visitors at the oldest site of human habitation in North America.

Meadowcroft, in Avella, Washington County, is part of the Senator John Heinz History Center family of museums. The Robert Barensfeld Center features new visitor amenities, including a gift shop, picnic pavilion, exhibition gallery, library and an orientation room that will showcase an introductory video to the site.

The new facility will also include meeting spaces to accommodate students, public programs and event rentals. The project was made possible thanks to a gift from the Barensfeld Family.

“Meadowcroft is a hidden gem in Western Pennsylvania and one of our region’s most important cultural attractions,” said David Barensfeld in a prepared statement. “This beautiful new visitor center will help welcome thousands of families from around the region and the world to enjoy Meadowcroft’s 275 acres and historic offerings.”

