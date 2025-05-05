Medical professionals treat fewer than 150 runners during Pittsburgh Marathon’s Sunday races

PITTSBURGH — Of the thousands of runners throughout the 2025 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, medics helped fewer than 150 people along the race routes.

Health care professionals were set up along the course and at the finish line, ready to treat any injury or illness, no matter how minor or severe.

A UPMC spokesperson tells Channel 11 News that in all, 140 runners received medical treatment. Of those runners, 23 were taken to area hospitals for further medical care.

The spokesperson says the most common conditions were musculoskeletal issues, cramping, heat-related illness and gastrointestinal symptoms.

