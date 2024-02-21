Meeting held to discuss future of emergency response in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A meeting was held Tuesday to discuss the future of emergency response for McKnight Road, Ross Park Mall and the Parkway North.

In 2022, Ross Township and its eight volunteer fire companies agreed to take part in a comprehensive study to address fire service.

The departments said low staffing levels and financial obligations are making it more difficult for them to operate.

A consulting firm was hired to conduct the study and make recommendations.

Channel 11 talked with one neighbor who said response time is key.

“I just think we need fully staffed departments so they can respond immediately and not have to come from home,” Nancy Follansbee said.

The consulting firm said the study is still going on. They are doing interviews and collecting data.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group