Memorial 5K for PA lawmaker going strong in fifth year in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH — A 5K race in Westmoreland County honoring a local lawmaker celebrated what organizers expected to be a banner year.

The fifth-annual Mike Reese Memorial 5-K event kicked off in Mount Pleasant Saturday.

More than 300 people were expected to participate, marking the event’s biggest year to date.

Featuring a run, lunch and music, the event raised funds to give scholarships to local high school graduates and athletes seeking to participate in travel team programs.

“He was very passionate about youth athletics, so we started a memorial fund in his name to support youth athletics in the district that he served,” said Angela Reese, Mike Reese’s widow.

Mike Reese represented the 59th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives until his unexpected death in 2021 at the age of 42 due to a brain aneurysm.

