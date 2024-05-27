Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony held at Cemetery of the Alleghenies

A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony was held Sunday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

The ceremony featured Commander Justin Jolley of the USCG Marine Safety Unit, Pittsburgh.

Music was performed by the Canon-McMillan High School Band and Bella Voce Choir, the Pittsburgh South Hills Keystone Chorus and bagpiper Sean McCathy of MacDonald Pipe Band of Pittsburgh.

