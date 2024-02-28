Local

Memorial scholarship set up in name of Serra Catholic High School student killed in school van crash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Samantha Kalkbrenner

A scholarship has been established to memorialize a Serra Catholic High School student who was killed in a school van crash in September.

The Samantha Lee Kalkbrenner Memorial Scholarship will offer three $1,000 scholarships to current or incoming students.

In addition to the Kalkbrenner scholarship, the Olivia Dapper Memorial Scholarship will offer $1,000 to a current student, and the John Hart Memorial Scholarship will offer $650 to a current student.

