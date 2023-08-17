Mercedes stolen from Butler County car dealership, state police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating after a Mercedes was stolen from a car dealership in Butler County.

According to state police, a 2015 Mercedes S-Class was stolen from Lorenz Motors located at 1116 Oneida Valley Road at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect fled the scene in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Butler and refer to incident number PA23-1071989.

