Local

Mercedes stolen from Butler County car dealership, state police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Mercedes stolen from Butler County car dealership, state police say Mercedes stolen from Butler County car dealership, state police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating after a Mercedes was stolen from a car dealership in Butler County.

According to state police, a 2015 Mercedes S-Class was stolen from Lorenz Motors located at 1116 Oneida Valley Road at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect fled the scene in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Butler and refer to incident number PA23-1071989.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Plum House Explosion: What we’ve learned about the 6 victims, the legacies left behind
  • Person killed in hit-and-run on Parkway West
  • GetGo to offer $0.50 per gallon discount on gas starting Thursday; here’s how to get it
  • VIDEO: Nearly 80 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ living conditions in Jeannette home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read