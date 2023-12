PITTSBURGH — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine in federal court.

Kenneth Miller, 62, of Farrell, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine between June 2020 and June 2021.

Miller faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 10, 2024.

