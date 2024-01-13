Metal panel blown off fuel station in Westmoreland County hits car on Route 30

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car was hit by a metal panel while traveling on a busy road in Westmoreland County Friday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday on Route 30 near Mountain Laurel Plaza in Unity Township.

Police say a Mercedes-Benz traveling east on Route 30 was hit by a metal panel from a fuel station awning that had blown off because of high winds.

The metal panel caused minor damage to the vehicle, but no one inside was hurt.

