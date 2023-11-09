Michael Burham: Murder suspect pleads guilty to escaping western Pennsylvania prison in July

WARREN, Pa. — A homicide suspect pleaded guilty to escaping a western Pennsylvania prison in July.

Michael Burham, 34, was in the Warren County Prison for kidnapping an older couple in Pennsylvania and driving them to South Carolina to evade a murder investigation in New York, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Burham escaped the prison on July 6, when he climbed on top of exercise equipment and exited the prison yard through a grated metal roof. He slid down a rope that he made out of bedsheets.

“The defendant was on the run for nine days in an attempt to evade justice,” said Attorney General Henry. “I commend the efforts of Pennsylvania State Police who took this defendant into custody, as well as my team, the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, and the City of Warren Police Department, for their work in holding the defendant accountable for his many crimes.”

Burham pleaded guilty in charges in both the kidnapping case, prosecuted by the Warren County District Attorney’s Office and escape case, prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. He will be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2024.

