Mike Sullivan to be head coach of New York Rangers after parting ways with Penguins

Just days after parting ways with the Penguins, Mike Sullivan is officially headed to New York City.

The New York Rangers announced Friday morning that Sullivan will be their new head coach.

“Welcome (back) to Broadway, Sully!,” the team said in a social media post.

Sullivan played for the Rangers, where he was selected in the fourth round, 69th overall, in the 1987 NHL Draft.

On Monday, it was announced that Sullivan and the Penguins agreed to part ways after nearly a decade.

Sullivan became the Penguins head coach in December of 2015 and led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017. Sullivan had 409 wins with the team, making him the Penguins all-time wins leader and the 14th coach in NHL history to win 400 games with one team.

