Mike Tomlin applauds bounce-back for Steelers LT Broderick Jones

Broderick Jones had a day to forget in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season opener against the New York Jets.

In his first game at left tackle in the NFL, Jones gave up three sacks while facing Jets edge rusher Will McDonald — the player the Jets had to settle for after the Steelers traded up to snatch Jones away from New York.

In Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, Jones faced another dangerous defense and star edge rusher Boye Mafe, but he held his own much better the second time around. The only sack he allowed was while the team was in desperation mode late in the game.

“I thought he was significantly better,” head coach Mike Tomlin said.

