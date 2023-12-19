Mike Tomlin critical of Steelers coaching, including himself: ‘Starts with me’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Mike Tomlin is often critical of players but rarely openly critical of the Steelers’ coaching staff to the media. On Monday, that tune was different. Not only did Tomlin go at players, but he went at the staff and himself for shortcomings in the game plan and adjustments during the game.

Tomlin included himself in that scorn.

But he referred to the defensive injuries and lack of ability to change what they were doing on that side of the ball as the main reasons he was calling out the staff. Then, offensively, they are just not scoring enough points and playing high enough to earn any praise.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group