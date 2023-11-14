Mike Tomlin ‘feels good’ about Pat Freiermuth returning this week

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Tight end Pat Freiermuth appears set to return for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the team’s Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Freiermuth has been out since he suffered a right hamstring injury against the Houston Texans in Week 4. He was close to returning ahead of the club’s Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, but then suffered a setback during practice that week. He was placed on the injured reserve list and this is the first week that he will be able to return.

“I feel good about Pat Freiermuth and we’ll watch him go through the week and look at the quality of his work, how much of it and how he feels and let that be the determining factor,” head coach Mike Tomlin said. “I feel good about his potential availability.”

Injury Updates from Mike Tomlin

- feels good about Pat Freiermuth's potential availability

- watching Keanu Neal's rib injury

- Kwon Alexander is out with an achilles injury

- Montravious Adams dealing with ankle inj.

- Minkah battling to come back as he deals with his hamstring — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) November 14, 2023

