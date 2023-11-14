Local

Mike Tomlin ‘feels good’ about Pat Freiermuth returning this week

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown with Kenny Pickett #8 in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Tight end Pat Freiermuth appears set to return for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the team’s Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Freiermuth has been out since he suffered a right hamstring injury against the Houston Texans in Week 4. He was close to returning ahead of the club’s Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, but then suffered a setback during practice that week. He was placed on the injured reserve list and this is the first week that he will be able to return.

“I feel good about Pat Freiermuth and we’ll watch him go through the week and look at the quality of his work, how much of it and how he feels and let that be the determining factor,” head coach Mike Tomlin said. “I feel good about his potential availability.”

