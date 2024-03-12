Local

Mike Tomlin has been targeting Patrick Queen for years

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 14: Patrick Queen #6 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers poached an All-Pro from the Baltimore Ravens in Patrick Queen. But if Mike Tomlin’s comments were anything to note, it seems it had been in the cards for a long time. In his rookie season, Tomlin had choice words for Queen on the Steelers sideline, stating that he was not a Raven. Now, he’s not.

But it was part of a long line of interest the Steelers had in Queen dating back to his time at LSU. And it’s quite clear Pittsburgh, specifically Tomlin, has wanted Queen for a long time.

“When I was on their sideline my rookie year [Steelers Head Coach] Mike Tomlin was looking at me, yelling at me, ‘You’re not a Raven. You’re not a Raven. You’re not supposed to be there. You’re not one of them.’ So, every time I play them there’s something personal,” Queen said back in October. “I don’t care if he was joking. I don’t care if he was serious. At the end of the day I’m on your sideline and you’re telling me I’m not a Raven. That’s kind of disrespectful.”

