Mike Tomlin not underestimating veteran Joe Flacco after mid-season trade to Bengals

PITTSBURGH — The football world was shocked last week when the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals mid-season.

Apparently, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin felt the same way.

Flacco, a quarterback Tomlin and the Steelers are very familiar with, arrived in Cincinnati midweek last week.

In the Bengals’ 27-18 loss to Green Bay, the veteran threw two touchdowns.

Tomlin is pointing to Flacco’s day-to-day habits and relationships with the game that make his longevity possible.

Though he did not expect the Browns to ship one of their quarterbacks to their in-state rival.

“To be honest, it was shocking to me. Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us, because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to make your opening day starter to a division opponent that’s hurting in that area, but that’s just my personal feelings,” Tomlin said.

Even though it’s a short week, Tomlin said he expects Flacco to be significantly better in week two with his new team.

