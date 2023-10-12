Mike Tomlin ranked 3rd-best NFL head coach

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was named the third-best coach in the NFL by a panel of FOX Sports experts.

In the panel published on Wednesday, which ranked all 32 head coaches in the NFL for 2023, Tomlin was ranked behind only Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group