Mike Tomlin reveals best advice he got in his career

PITTSBURGH — From Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Dick LeBeau to Monte Kiffin, Jon Gruden and Bruce Arians. Mike Tomlin has been around a lot of legendary coaches in his career. However, the best career advice that he ever received came from former Buccaneers defensive line coach Rod Marinelli. Tomlin said as much on a recent episode of the L3 Leadership Podcast with Doug Smith.

“There is an old coach that I worked with Rob Marinelli,” Tomlin said when asked who gave him the best career advice. “He was a defensive line coach in Tampa when I was a secondary coach. He went on to be the head coach of the Lions for a number of years. You know, he always equated what we do to teaching. He was an education major in college and he talked about the profession of coaching being a teaching one. And there’s an art to it and that we prepare for each day the way that a teacher prepares. Meaning there’s a lesson plan and there’s preparedness.”

Tomlin felt like he always had a talent for teaching and coaching, but Marinelli made him respect the inner details of the profession.

