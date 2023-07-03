Mike Tomlin reveals his toughest season as head coach

Mike Tomlin has not had a losing season during his 16-year tenure in Pittsburgh, but if there was a year where it looked like things were heading to a sub-.500 campaign, the 2019 season is the first one that comes to mind. You could throw the 2013 and 2022 seasons in there as well, but the quarterback situation in 2019 was absolutely grim.

Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2, which put the Steelers in uncharted territory as it was the first time that Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury in his career. Mason Rudolph took over the reins at quarterback but ended up losing his starting spot during the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals to undrafted free agent Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Hodges led the Steelers to a win against Cincinnati and wins against Cleveland and Arizona in the following weeks, but he flamed out at the end of the year, and the Steelers lost their final three games to finish the season at 8-8 and not eligible for the postseason.

