Mike Tomlin speaks to media for 1st time since abruptly ending presser after playoff loss

PITTSBURGH — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin held his end-of-season press conference Thursday, speaking to reporters for the first time since he abruptly ended his postgame news conference Monday night.

He left the podium following the team’s playoff loss to Buffalo as a reporter tried to ask him about his contract.

Tomlin had a much different demeanor Thursday in one of his more candid conversations with reporters.

“In a little better mood,” he joked to open the news conference. “Anybody got any contract questions?”

Tomlin admitted he could have handled the question about his future differently, but felt the moments after a playoff loss weren’t the appropriate time to discuss it.

On Thursday, he quickly committed to remaining with the Steelers for the final year of his contract. He also discussed plans to sign an extension.

“Yes, I expect to be back,” he said. “I would imagine that those contract things are going to run their course. (Art Rooney II) and I have a really good, transparent relationship. We communicate continually, often. I don’t imagine it’s going to be an issue. I imagine it’s going to get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time. My mindset is to coach this team, certainly.”

Along with discussing his own future, Tomlin revealed the team plans to hire an offensive coordinator from outside the organization.

Interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and offensive play-caller Mike Sullivan will not be considered for the job at this point.

Whoever lands the job will likely be working with Kenny Pickett as the Steelers starter.

Tomlin said Pickett will retain his spot at QB1, adding he will face competition for the role.

It’s unclear what the quarterback room could look like come training camp.

Mason Rudolph is headed to free agency, though Tomlin expressed interest in signing him. The team will likely also decide on a struggling Mitch Trubisky.

