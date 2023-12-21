Mike Tomlin won’t bench George Pickens; Hints at potential discipline

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

George Pickens is the center of conversation after his comments to the media on Tuesday. Players and coaches have noted that Pickens must understand things at a higher level and must mature. The latest to say that? None other than head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin wants better maturity from Pickens in a press conference setting and on the field. He met with Pickens last week and did so again on Wednesday. All of that comes together to create a storm where Tomlin has to address Pickens’ actions, and he wants to educate him on becoming a professional.

“And part of it is education, and I want him to understand that as well,” Tomlin said. “When you’re winning and doing your jobs, man, a lot of attention and so forth is on things such as that. When you’re not doing the job and losing, you better keep your damn mouth shut and understand that that attracts a certain type of attention as well–and usually that’s a vulture-like attention.”

