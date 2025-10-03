Mild and pleasant now, temperatures to turn cooler through the night

Mild and pleasant early this evening, temperatures will turn cooler through the night. You may want to take a sweatshirt with you if you are going to watch football this evening. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees at kick off, but fall to the low 60s by the time the games wrap up tonight. Clear and chilly overnight lows will fall to around 50 degrees, and some spots will even dip into the upper 40s.

The extended dry stretch will continue through the weekend with warmer highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for showers will not arrive until later in the day on Tuesday.

