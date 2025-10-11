Mild temperatures for the weekend, no rain expected

PITTSBURGH — It’s not as chilly this morning with temperatures in most backyards in the 40s. Expect a nice, mild start to the weekend with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll see some mid to high level clouds, but no rain expected.

A coastal low will move north Sunday but most of the moisture will stay well to our east. There will be some occasional, light showers mainly Sunday morning...but outside of the mountains, there should be at least peeks of sun throughout the day.

The low kicks east by Monday, bringing a quiet and mild start to next week. It won’t last, however, as a cold front crosses Wednesday, bringing another shot of cool air for the second half of next week. We could be dealing with more frost or freeze concerns by Friday as the growing season starts to wane.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group