Milene Mazeroski, wife of Pirates great Bill Mazeroski, dead at 85

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Milene Mazeroski, 85, wife of Pirates great Bill Mazeroski, has died.

The Pittsburgh Pirates said she died Sunday morning in Lansdale.

The Mazeroskis were married for 64 years after meeting while she worked in the Pirates front office during Bill Mazeroski’s early playing days, the organization said.

They have two sons and four grandchildren.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Milene’s passing,” Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in a statement. “A devoted wife and loving mother, she was and will forever be a part of our Pirates family. It is with heavy hearts that we send our condolences to Bill, Darren, David and the entire Mazeroski family.”

